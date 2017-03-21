BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Fuelcell Energy Inc:
* Fuelcell Energy and Korean-based Posco Energy announce strategic agreement to globalize the stationary fuel cell market
* Fuelcell Energy Inc- Posco Energy will continue to service existing installed base of fuel cell plants in South Korea
* Fuelcell Energy - as per agreement, co will immediately commence marketing entire suite of Suresource Solutions in Korea as well as broader Asian markets
* Definitive agreements are expected to be finalized by fall 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.