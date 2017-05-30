BRIEF-Commercial Metals Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Commercial Metals Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.34
May 30 FuelCell Energy Inc
* FuelCell Energy awarded innovative energy storage solution contract
* Awarded a $3.0 million contract from advanced research projects agency-energy division of the U.S. Department of Energy
* Contract is to "advance commercialization of cost-effective and clean long-duration energy storage" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services