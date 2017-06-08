BRIEF-Commercial Metals Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Commercial Metals Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.34
June 8 Fuelcell Energy Inc
* Fuelcell Energy reports second quarter 2017 financial results and business update
* Q2 loss per share $0.33
* Q2 revenue $20.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says total backlog was $434.5 million as of April 30, 2017 compared to $410.7 million as of april 30, 2016
* Says services backlog totaled $188.3 million as of April 30, 2017 compared to $210.3 million as of April 30, 2016
* Says product sales backlog totaled $12.9 million as of April 30, 2017 compared to $51.0 million as of April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commercial Metals Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.34
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services