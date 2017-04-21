BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Fufeng Group Ltd :
* Vendor, guarantor and co entered into placing and subscription agreement with placing agent
* Placing shares represent approximately 5.90% of existing issued share capital of company
* Placing agent has agreed to place, 140 million existing shares at a price of hk$5.55 per share on behalf of vendor
* Co intends to use estimated net proceeds of subscription of approximately HK$766.5 million for construction of new plant in Qiqihar
* Vendor is Motivator Enterprises Limited
* Placing & subscription undertaken to supplement group's strategic acceleration of construction of group's amino acid plant in Qiqihar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)