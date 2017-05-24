Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
May 24 Fuji Latex Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 213,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from June 1 to June 5
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UilbXo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage: