May 9 Fujian Apex Software Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 21.05 million shares at 19.05 yuan per share to raise up to 401.0 million yuan ($58.08 million) for its Shanghai IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2poV3le ($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)