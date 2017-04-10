BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Fujian Boss Software Development Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 5.3 million yuan to 6.5 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 1.7 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased employee cost
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SQalsp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement