WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 20 Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to set up investment JV with investment at 200 million yuan ($29.08 million) with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lBU4Qx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.