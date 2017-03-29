BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Fujian Newland Computer Co ltd
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 170 percent to 220 percent, or to be 167.5 million yuan to 198.5 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 62 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is that business achieved greater growth regarding operations and value-added services, automatic identification technology and products, electronic payment hardware, real estate and other services
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JIwa8Z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes