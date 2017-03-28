March 28 Fujian Newland Computer Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 37.7 percent y/y at 461.3 million yuan ($66.99 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 170-220 percent y/y versus net profit of 62.0 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2npP5kw; bit.ly/2mLyhaG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8859 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)