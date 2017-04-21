BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 21 Fujian Nuoqi Co Ltd:
* Loan agreement entered into between co and Daye Trust Company Limited in which company was granted a loan facility of up to RMB80mln
* Loan agreement is for a term of three years Source text (bit.ly/2pMESCq) Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees