July 12 (Reuters) - Fujian Nuoqi Co Ltd:

* Group is expected to record profit before tax of not less than RMB5 million for 2017 interim period​

* Expected result due to an increase in sales of group

* Group is expected to record a revenue of not less than RMB25 million for 2017 interim period

* Group is expected to record a revenue of not less than RMB25 million for 2017 interim period