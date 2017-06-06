BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
June 6 Fujian Rongji Software Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 5.1 million yuan to set up an Internet of things JV with partners in Fujian
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the company will hold 51 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ESSug5
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.