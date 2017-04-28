April 28 Fujian SBS Zipper Science&Technology Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -15 percent to 15 percent, or to be 53.5 million yuan to 72.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (62.9 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IT7uMR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)