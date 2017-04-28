BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Fujian Snowman Co Ltd
* Says it and partners plan to acquire up to 17.6 percent stake in Canada's Hydrogenics Corp
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.