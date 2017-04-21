April 21 Nikkei:
* Fujitsu will triple its spending on research and development for network
management technology to 15 billion yen ($137 million) over 3 years - Nikkei
* Fujitsu will also invest in European Ventures to expand its
network-related services - Nikkei
* Fujitsu is aiming for sales of 50 billion yen from next-generation network
technology over the next three years - Nikkei
* Fujitsu also plans to invest 15 billion yen in its own SDN-related
research and development in japan and the U.S - Nikkei
* Fujitsu's Network Communications unit is expected to log sales of 255
billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
Source - (s.nikkei.com/2oSnrij)
