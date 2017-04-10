BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 10 Fukuoka Reit Corp
* Says it will take out a loan of 2.3 billion yen from The bank of Fukuoka. ALL and Resona Bank, Limited on June 1
* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.35 percent and maturity on June 30
* Say it will take out a loan of 2.7 billion yen from THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD., Resona Bank, Limited, Oita Bank.co,.ltd ,THE BANK OF NAGASAKI,LTD, THE BANK OF SAGA LTD on June 1
* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.35 percent and maturity on June 30
* Says it will use the proceeds to acquire trust beneficial rights of property and related expense
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.