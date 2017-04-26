BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Full Speed Inc :
* Says it plans to transfer its smart phone animated ad network business to its wholly owned Tokyo-based unit which will be established on May 31
* Says business transfer will be effective on May 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ksPzmT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes