June 9 Fuller Smith & Turner Plc:
* Fy pretax profit 39.9 million stg versus 39.2 million stg
year ago
* Fy revenue rose 12 percent to 392 million stg
* Final dividend 11.55 pence per share
* Total dividend up 5 percent to 18.8 penceper share
* Fy statutory profit before tax of £39.9 million (2016:
£39.2 million)
* Total annual dividend up 5 pct to 18.80p (2016: 17.90p)
* Fy net debt to ebitda 2.9 times (2016: 3.0 times)
* Fy total beer and cider volumes down 2 pct, but operating
profits in fuller's beer company rose 5 pct
* Managed pubs and hotels like for like sales up by 6.6 pct
in first nine weeks
* Tenanted inns like for like profits for first nine weeks
up 5 pct
* Total beer and cider volumes up 7 pct in first nine weeks
* Fuller smith & turner says impending cost pressures
including business rates, apprenticeship levy, rising national
living wage, recruitment pressures due to uk's departure from
european union
* "there are a number of headwinds that will have a
significant financial impact on both fuller's and industry as a
whole"
* "we are cautious and realistic about future"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)