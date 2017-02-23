BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
Feb 23 Vitamin Shoppe Inc:
* Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc reports a 7.4 percent passive stake in vitamin Shoppe Inc as of December 31, 2016-sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2lcrbqG) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.