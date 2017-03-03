BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Fullshare Holdings Ltd:
* Unit and vendors entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Purchaser agreed to acquire sale shares comprising entire issued share capital in target company
* Initial aggregate consideration payable by purchaser shall be S$231.9 million
* Target company being Plaza Ventures Pte. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.