BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Fullshare Holdings Ltd
* Fullshare Lp (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), investor and general partner entered into limited partnership agreement
* Deal in relation to formation of fund
* Fullshare Lp will make capital contribution of us$50 million to fund, representing approximately 36.90% of committed fund size Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.