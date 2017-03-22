March 22 Fun Yours Technology Co Ltd:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.0 per share to shareholders for 2016

* To pay cash dividend of T$ 14.1 million in total

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 1 for every one share

* To distribute stock dividend of 1,408,400 shares in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7Ekt0k

