BRIEF-Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 26
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
May 8 Funai Electric Co Ltd
* Says it appointed Hideaki Funakoshi as new president to succeed current president Tetsuhiro Maeda
* Effective May 15
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/y15K6i
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: STRONG DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES, COMPARABLE NET SALES AND EBITDA GROW 19% AND 26%, RESPECTIVELY, COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR