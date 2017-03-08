March 8 FunctionX Inc:
* FunctionX Inc - on March 7, 2017, entered into a binding
term sheet with Bumpclick Llc
* FunctionX Inc - in connection with binding term sheet,
function(x) will purchase all of equity interests of Bumpclick
from Sean Beckner
* FunctionX Inc - Beckner will receive as consideration on
closing date of transaction ten million dollars in cash - SEC
filing
* FunctionX Inc - Beckner will also receive fifteen million
dollars in shares of company's common stock as consideration
* FunctionX Inc -If a software platform owned by Bumpclick
is exclusively licensed, 18 months after closing of deal,
beckner to get 20% of value of software platform
Source text: (bit.ly/2mlDxjd)
