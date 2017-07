July 31 (Reuters) - Funtastic Ltd

* ‍Fun has entered into a share sale agreement with balandro limited​

* Purchase price for transaction is $2.1 million

* Steven Leighton has been appointed as company's new CEO

* CEO Nir Pizmony has decided to retire from company effective today

* Has been working with National Australia Bank and its financial advisors to negotiate a new banking arrangement and a capital raising​