Sherwin-Williams wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Valspar -FTC
WASHINGTON, May 26 Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival Valspar Corp, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
April 20 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc
* Fusion secures $2.1 million, five year contract to provide single source cloud solutions to leading midwestern and southeastern health system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival Valspar Corp, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)