BRIEF-HotApp International names new CEO
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
June 12 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc:
* Fusion Telecommunications International Inc - reached an agreement with Xcomip, Llc to create Fusion Global Services, Llc
* Fusion Telecommunications - Fusion will hold a 60 pct ownership position in new entity on close of transaction
* Fusion Telecommunications - Fusion Global Services, Llc will be newly formed company organized to provide voice services to carriers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage: