June 12 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc:

* Fusion Telecommunications International Inc - reached an agreement with Xcomip, Llc to create Fusion Global Services, Llc

* Fusion Telecommunications - Fusion will hold a 60 pct ownership position in new entity on close of transaction

* Fusion Telecommunications - Fusion Global Services, Llc will be newly formed company organized to provide voice services to carriers