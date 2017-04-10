BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Futong Technology Development Holdings Ltd
* Chen Jian chairman of board, has tendered his resignation
* Zhang Yun, executive director, vice chairlady and CEO of company, has been designated as chairlady of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement