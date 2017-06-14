BRIEF-FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
June 14 Futura Medical Plc
* Expect phase III programme of MED2002 to proceed as planned, with first patient dosed in Q4 this year
* Received constructive feedback from US and UK regulatory authorities on clinical and regulatory pathway for MED2002
* Continue to receive significant commercial interest in MED2002 from potential licensing partners and negotiations are ongoing
* Novartis combination targeted therapy tafinlar + mekinist receives FDA approval for BRAF V600E mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)