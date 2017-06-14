June 14 Futura Medical Plc

* ‍Expect phase III programme of MED2002 to proceed as planned, with first patient dosed in Q4 this year​

* Received constructive feedback from US and UK regulatory authorities on clinical and regulatory pathway for MED2002

* Continue to receive significant commercial interest in MED2002 from potential licensing partners and negotiations are ongoing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: