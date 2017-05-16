UPDATE 2-Cost pressure dents Wolseley's U.S. business margins
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
May 16 Future Bright Holdings Ltd-
* Group has recorded an unaudited loss attributable to owners of company of some hk$8.2 million for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Unaudited loss for q1 has been mainly due to loss attributable to group's food souvenir business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.