May 10 Future Data Group Ltd:

* Revenue of group for three months ended 31 march 2017 was HK$90.8 million representing an increase of approximately 1.5pct

* Qtrly profit after tax was HK$0.3 million, as compared to loss of about HK$2.0 million for three months ended 31 march 2016

* Board does not recommend payment of a dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: