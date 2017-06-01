BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 1 Maxim Integrated Products Inc:
* FUTURE ELECTRONICS AND MAXIM INTEGRATED SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT
* MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC- FUTURE ELECTRONICS WILL NOW DISTRIBUTE MAXIM'S HIGH-PERFORMANCE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO THROUGHOUT AMERICAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.