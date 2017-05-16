AIRSHOW-Bombardier agrees to sell up to 50 Q400s to India's SpiceJet
June 20 Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd .
May 16 Future Enterprises Ltd
* Says approved and alloted ncds worth up to 250 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2qrNRqt Further company coverage:
June 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all four bids for 21.45 billion rupees ($332.84 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)