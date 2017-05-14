BRIEF-Tongding Interconnection Information to sell 6 pct stake in Hangzhou IT firm for 55.9 mln yuan
June 20 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd :
May 15 Future Fibre Technologies Ltd:
* EBITDA for FY2017 is anticipated to be in a range of a loss of between $6 million and $9 million.
* Total expenses (including cost of goods & services) for fy2017 are now expected to be in the range of $20 million to $22 million
* In FY2018, it is expected that total operating expenses will be reduced by at least $3 million
* Revised guidance for FY2017 is for sales revenues of between $11 million and $14 million
* Expects fy2018 revenues to be between $16mln and $20mln and with reduced operating costs, to be ebitda positive for the FY2018 year
* Experienced further delays in award of international network security program of which revenue of $1.5 million was expected in FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, June 20 Taiwan's export orders for May, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. MAY REUTERS APRIL POLL Export orders (y/y pct) +9.1 +6.85 +7.4 Export orders from China +14.5 +13.8 Export orders from U.S. +10.2