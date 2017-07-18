FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Future Land Development updates on offer for privatisation of co
July 18, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Future Land Development updates on offer for privatisation of co

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Future Land Development Holdings Ltd

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from July 19, 2017

* On July 9, offeror requested board to put forward a proposal to scheme shareholders for privatisation of co

* Each scheme shareholder will be entitled to receive cancellation price of HK$3.30 in cash for each scheme share

* "Scheme shares are in aggregate valued at approximately HK$5,123 million" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

