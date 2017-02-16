Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it wins land auctions for a combined 1.1 billion yuan ($160.44 million) in Jiangsu province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lOauWJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8560 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.