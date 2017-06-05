BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 5 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
* Says its contract sales at about 41.18 billion yuan in Jan-May, up 96.47 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rVyF8z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8017 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)