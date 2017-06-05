June 5 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd

* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May

* Says its contract sales at about 41.18 billion yuan in Jan-May, up 96.47 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rVyF8z

