US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd
* Says FLFL Lifestyle Brands raised funds via issue of equity shares to investors
* Says co's stake in FLBL has been diluted to 49 percent of paid-up equity capital
* Says FLBL has ceased to be co's unit Source text: bit.ly/2nCKiMP Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)