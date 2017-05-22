US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
May 22 Future Market Networks Ltd:
* Approved purchase of 50 pct equity shares held by IL&FS Township & Urban Assets Ltd in JV set up for development of infra logistic park
* Says total consideration for acquisition of shares is 140 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)