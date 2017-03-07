US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend; consumer stocks up
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to close)
March 7 Future Retail Ltd
* Clarifies on news item on sale of Hometown, closure of Planet Sports, merger of stores of E-Zone with Big Bazaar
* Co denies any such transaction at this stage
* Given in principle authority for considering options with regards to HomeTown format
* There is no final understanding which had been arrived till date with regard to considering various options for Hometown Source text: bit.ly/2lSdxIR Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.