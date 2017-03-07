March 7 Future Retail Ltd

* Clarifies on news item on sale of Hometown, closure of Planet Sports, merger of stores of E-Zone with Big Bazaar

* Co denies any such transaction at this stage

* Given in principle authority for considering options with regards to HomeTown format

* There is no final understanding which had been arrived till date with regard to considering various options for Hometown