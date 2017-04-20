April 20 Future Retail Ltd

* Says approved segregation of home retail business into Praxis Home Retail via demerger

* Says Praxis Home Retail will issue 1 share to FRL shareholders for every 20 shares of FRL

* Says scheme involves de-merger of e-commerce home retail business from BSPL to PHRPL

* Says scheme involves cancellation of existing paid up share capital of PHRPL

* Says demerger is expected to result in a spin off specialty retail business

* Says listing will sought for PHRPL