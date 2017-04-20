BRIEF-Sun Pharma may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 vs FY 17 - exec
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
April 20 Future Retail Ltd
* Says approved segregation of home retail business into Praxis Home Retail via demerger
* Says Praxis Home Retail will issue 1 share to FRL shareholders for every 20 shares of FRL
* Says scheme involves de-merger of e-commerce home retail business from BSPL to PHRPL
* Says scheme involves cancellation of existing paid up share capital of PHRPL
* Says demerger is expected to result in a spin off specialty retail business
* Says listing will sought for PHRPL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
May 26 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday, coming off six straight days of gains, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a three-day holiday weekend.