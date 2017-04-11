April 11 Future Plc

* Provides trading update for six months to 31 march 2017

* Overall trading for year to date has been positive

* Group's media division performing strongly with fast growing revenue streams of e-commerce and events up about 70% and 15% yoy, respectively

* Board's expectation for group's results for both first six months and financial year remain unchanged