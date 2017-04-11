BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Future Plc
* Provides trading update for six months to 31 march 2017
* Overall trading for year to date has been positive
* Group's media division performing strongly with fast growing revenue streams of e-commerce and events up about 70% and 15% yoy, respectively
* Board's expectation for group's results for both first six months and financial year remain unchanged
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections