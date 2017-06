May 19 Future Plc

* HY statutory profit before tax increased significantly to £0.9m (2016: £0.3m loss)

* HY group revenue increased 35% to £40.9m (2016: £30.2m)

* HY adjusted eps up significantly to 9.3p (2016: 2.5p)

* Full year effect of synergy savings of £3m expected in fy18 as planned

* Full year effect of synergy savings of £3m expected in fy18 as planned

* Trading in second half of financial year is expected to be slightly ahead of board's expectations