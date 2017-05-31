BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Future Venture Capital Co Ltd
* Says it will acquire 99.6 percent stake (2,220 shares) in All Nippon Entertainment Works, Inc. from Innovation Network Corporation of Japan
* Effective June 8
* Acquisition price not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cz7t44
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 23 At least five energy and infrastructure groups are expected to place non-binding offers for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding foreign funds were also looking at the deal.