BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Future World Financial Holdings Ltd
* Group expects to record a net profit of approximately HK$100 million for year ended 31 December 2016
Expected result due to sale and purchase agreement by unit with vendor to purchase entire interest of a Co holding a property in Hong Kong.
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.