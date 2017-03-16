BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd
* Zuo Min tendered his resignation to board as president of company
* Cho Tak Wong, chairman of company, will temporarily assume role of president of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.