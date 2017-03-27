March 27 G-III Apparel Group Ltd
* G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Announces fourth quarter and
full-year fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.42
* Q4 sales $603 million versus I/B/E/S view $622.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90
* Sees fy 2018 sales about $2.73 billion
* Sees q1 2018 sales about $500 million
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.16 excluding items
* G-III apparel group ltd - for first fiscal quarter ending
april 30, 2017, company is forecasting net loss between $0.41
and $0.51 per share
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $2.89
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - anticipates that it will incur
losses from Donna Karan operations during first half of fiscal
2018
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - anticipates impact of
operational losses and additional interest in q2 of fiscal 2018
will approximate q1 impact
* G-III Apparel Group- anticipating fy 2018 non-gaap net
income between approximately $49 million and $54 million, or
between $0.99 and $1.09 per diluted share
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - on an adjusted basis, company is
forecasting q1 2018 non-GAAP net loss between $0.35 and $0.45
per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $555.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
