March 27 G-III Apparel Group Ltd

* G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Announces fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.42

* Q4 sales $603 million versus I/B/E/S view $622.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90

* Sees fy 2018 sales about $2.73 billion

* Sees q1 2018 sales about $500 million

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.16 excluding items

* G-III apparel group ltd - for first fiscal quarter ending april 30, 2017, company is forecasting net loss between $0.41 and $0.51 per share

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - anticipates that it will incur losses from Donna Karan operations during first half of fiscal 2018

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - anticipates impact of operational losses and additional interest in q2 of fiscal 2018 will approximate q1 impact

* G-III Apparel Group- anticipating fy 2018 non-gaap net income between approximately $49 million and $54 million, or between $0.99 and $1.09 per diluted share

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - on an adjusted basis, company is forecasting q1 2018 non-GAAP net loss between $0.35 and $0.45 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $555.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: