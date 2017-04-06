BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 6 G M Breweries Ltd
* G M Breweries Ltd - March quarter net profit 103.2 million rupees versus 174.2 million rupees year ago
* G M Breweries Ltd - March quarter net sales 1.01 billion rupees versus 917 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2o6skEl Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17