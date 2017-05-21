May 22 G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd
:
* G Medical signs china joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture
subsidiary company in China
* GIBF will invest us$5 million into a JV unit co in China,
for a 30% fully diluted equity interest in G Medical's chinese
unit
* G Medical has agreed all of its operations in China,
Hong Kong and Macau shall be directed exclusively through joint
venture
* Agreement is for creation of jointly owned chinese
subsidiary to provide G Medical's products and services into
chinese market
* Signed a joint venture agreement with Guangzhou
Sino-Israel Bio-Industry Investment Fund
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: